Protest on London’s Tower Bridge demands release of Dr Hussam Abu Safia
Protest on London’s Tower Bridge demands release of Dr Hussam Abu Safia
Pro-Palestine activists unfurled a giant Palestinian flag and a banner on London’s Tower Bridge, calling for the release of gravely-ill Gaza hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safia from Israeli detention. The demonstration included chants in support of Gaza and the Palestinian medic who has been held by Israel for more than 500 days.
Published On 12 Jul 2026