Iran and the US could face off again, this time on the football pitch. It would be the first time two warring nations meet at the World Cup. Al Jazeera’s @el.sayyed explains.

Title: Could Iran and the US play each other at the World Cup?

Post: Iran and the US could face off again, this time on the football pitch. It would be the first time two warring nations meet at the World Cup.

Al Jazeera’s @el.sayyed explains.