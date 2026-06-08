Could Iran and the US play each other at the World Cup?
Could Iran and the US play each other at the World Cup?
Iran and the US could face off again, this time on the football pitch. It would be the first time two warring nations meet at the World Cup. Al Jazeera’s @el.sayyed explains.
Title: Could Iran and the US play each other at the World Cup?
Post: Iran and the US could face off again, this time on the football pitch. It would be the first time two warring nations meet at the World Cup.
Al Jazeera’s @el.sayyed explains.
Published On 8 Jun 2026