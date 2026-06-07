Israel strikes southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut
Israel strikes southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut
Videos show the aftermath of an Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with multiple explosions reported. Israel says it targeted Hezbollah headquarters, while Lebanese media says residential apartments were hit. The attack comes just days after US President Donald Trump told Benjamin Netanyahu that Beirut was off limits as Washington pursues a deal with Iran.
Published On 7 Jun 2026