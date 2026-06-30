NewsFeed “WhatsApp Privacy Changes”

WhatsApp is rolling out usernames to keep phone numbers private. The feature gets installed later this year, however, users are able to start reserving their usernames now. This change marks a new level of privacy for WhatsApp users who want to keep their numbers private while still chatting and joining groups with new people. Al Jazeera’s @emmawithrow examines why WhatsApp decided to add the new feature and how it will impact privacy for users going forward.