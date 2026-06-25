UN: Venezuela earthquakes will deepen already severe humanitarian crisis
UN: Venezuela earthquakes will deepen already severe humanitarian crisis
The UN says it is scaling up its response after twin earthquakes devastated Venezuela, warning the disaster will deepen an already severe humanitarian crisis. Speaking to Al Jazeera, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said hundreds of UN staff are supporting the response, adding that recovery efforts are expected to continue for months.
Published On 25 Jun 2026