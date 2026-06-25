Trump says UK’s likely next leader Andy Burnham is ‘extremely liberal’
Trump says UK’s likely next leader Andy Burnham is ‘extremely liberal’
US President Donald Trump has made his first comment on the UK’s likely next leader describing Andy Burnham as ‘extremely liberal’. He also declared that Britain is ‘dying’ and urged greater oil drilling in the North Sea. The comments came after Keir Starmer announced plans to step down, with Burnham the only candidate to succeed him.
Published On 25 Jun 2026