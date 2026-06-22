Iranians gather in Tehran to support team in critical draw against Belgium

NewsFeed Iranians gather in Tehran to support team in critical draw against Belgium

Iranian fans in Tehran watched their team secure a 0-0 draw against Belgium at the World Cup in Los Angeles, keeping hope alive for an unprecedented chance at the second round. Iran competes under strict US travel restrictions, which forced them to fly back to Mexico within hours of the draw, rather than remaining overnight for recovery.