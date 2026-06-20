Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
World Cup
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Sport
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
Sponsored Content
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Navigation menu
caret-left
Trending
US-Israel war on Iran
World Cup 2026
Tracking Israel's ceasefire violations
Russia-Ukraine war
Donald Trump
caret-right
Toggle Play
World Cup 2026: Day 9
NewsFeed
World cup wrap day 9
Al Jazeera’s @RahulP_Journo has your #FIFAworldcup26 day 9 recap.
Published On 20 Jun 2026
20 Jun 2026
Save
Click here to share on social media
share-nodes
Share
facebook
x
whatsapp-stroke
copylink
google
Add Al Jazeera on Google
info