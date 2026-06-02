Woman assaulted by Dutch police at asylum centre speaks to Al Jazeera
Woman assaulted by Dutch police at asylum centre speaks to Al Jazeera
Malak Mahmoud, the heavily pregnant woman filmed being thrown to the ground by a Dutch police officer as her Palestinian husband from Gaza was detained, has spoken to Al Jazeera. Police in Zeist issued a statement saying they are reviewing the use of force and have opened an investigation, but have not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.
Published On 2 Jun 2026