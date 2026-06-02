NewsFeed Blue Origin failure sets back NASA lunar goals

Blue Origin’s latest rocket test didn’t just end in a fireball — it may have burned a hole in NASA’s timeline for a permanent Moon base. With contracts worth billions and Artemis aiming for a long-term lunar presence, every failed test means real delays, real money, and real pressure on NASA’s plans. Is the future of lunar presence being pushed back one explosion at a time? Al Jazeera’s Aly Zein Mohamed explains.