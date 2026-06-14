NewsFeed Violence erupts during anti-G7 protests in Geneva on eve of summit

Police in Geneva fired tear gas and used water cannons against anti-G7 protesters as demonstrations led by the ‘No-G7’ group turned violent on the eve of the three-day summit. The summit will take place in Evian-les-Bains, France, from June 15 to 17, marking the first major international gathering since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran in late February.