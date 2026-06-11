NewsFeed 117.8 Million fled their homes worldwide: Lebanon’s shelter crisis worsens

A new UNHCR report reveals that 117.8 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced by the end of 2025, driven from their homes by war, violence, and persecution. Among them are more than 1 million internally displaced people in Lebanon, where Israel’s war and continued attacks have triggered one of the country’s worst humanitarian crises in recent history.