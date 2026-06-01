Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with Israeli police over army draft
Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with Israeli police over army draft
Israeli police seen dragging ultra-Orthodox protesters from beneath a bus after they blocked major roads in West Jerusalem over mandatory military service. Tens of thousands joined the demonstrations, as police used water cannon, stun grenades and horses to disperse crowds amid long-running tensions over compulsory service for most Jewish Israelis.
Published On 1 Jun 2026