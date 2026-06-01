NewsFeed Israel bombs a beloved Lebanese landmark, chef Husen Fayad’s restaurant

Israel destroyed Arch Almoulouk, a resort and restaurant owned by famous Lebanese chef Husen Fayad in Wadi al-Hujeir, southern Lebanon – widely regarded as one of the south’s most beloved landmarks. During the war, the restaurant became known for providing free meals to displaced families. Fayad shared images showing the popular destination reduced to rubble.