Foreign Christians ask for forgiveness over failure to support Israel at Knesset

NewsFeed Foreign Christians ask for forgiveness over failure to support Israel at Knesset

‘Lord, please forgive us for all the things that we did that we did not support Israel.’ Christian representatives from several countries gathered at the Israeli Knesset during the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, where they offered prayers of repentance for what they described as their nations’ failure to support Israel and confront anti-Semitism.