Rising Fuel costs overshadowing agenda for ASEAN summit in the Philippines
Rising Fuel costs overshadowing agenda for ASEAN summit in the Philippines
ASEAN leaders have begun meeting in the Philippines as residents near the summit venue say their main concerns are soaring fuel prices and living costs. The regional bloc enters what officials describe as a “stress test decade”, facing issues stemming from the Iran conflict since so many member states are heavily reliant on energy from the Gulf.
Published On 7 May 2026