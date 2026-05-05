Strong security presence in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Strong security presence in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Security forces have intensified their presence across parts of Mexico’s Sinaloa, setting up checkpoints as rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel battle for control. Despite the visible military deployment, more than 3,000 people have been killed in nearly two years. The conflict has deepened amid political instability following investigations and indictments linked to former officials.
Published On 5 May 2026