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Alabama lawmakers adjourn redistricting session after protesters enter State House

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Alabama lawmakers adjourn after protests over redistricting

Alabama lawmakers adjourned their special session after protesters entered the State House during demonstrations over redistricting. The unrest follows a US Supreme Court ruling that weakened protections of the Voting Rights Act, fuelling a battle over electoral maps as Republicans push to redraw districts ahead of upcoming midterm elections.

Published On 5 May 2026

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