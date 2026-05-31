Ethiopia to vote in first elections since Tigray peace deal

NewsFeed Ethiopia to vote in first elections since Tigray peace deal

Four years after the formal end of Ethiopia’s Tigray war, Ethiopians will be voting in general elections many expect Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party to win. However, millions in Tigray and Amhara won’t be able to vote this time around, and the opposition is accusing the government of excluding some competing parties. Al Jazeera’s Caley Callahan explains.