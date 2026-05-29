NewsFeed How realistic is Trump’s Iran framework?

As US President Donald Trump heads into the White House Situation Room to make a “final determination” on a potential peace deal with Iran, analyst Alex Scheers remains skeptical Tehran will accept Washington’s demands, saying “nothing concrete is in place” yet. Scheers cautions that Trump’s Truth Social post should not be interpreted as a finalised deal, noting major gaps between political statements and actionable agreements. He points to disputes over sanctions, nuclear enrichment and Iran’s frozen assets estimated at $120 billion.