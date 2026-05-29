Blue Origin rocket explodes on launch pad during test
Blue Origin rocket explodes on launch pad during test
A rocket belonging to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin exploded during a test at the Florida launch pad Thursday night. The explosion shook nearby homes and briefly painted the sky orange. Bezos said it was “too early to know the root cause” of the incident. No one was injured in the blast. The same rocket, New Glenn, failed a mission to deliver a satellite last month and prompted an investigation.
Published On 29 May 2026