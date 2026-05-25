A woman appears inside of the building of the Ukrainian National Chernobyl Museum, which was damaged during yesterday’s Russian missile and drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Kyiv's Chornobyl Museum devastated in overnight Russian missile attack

NewsFeed

Kyiv’s Chornobyl Museum devastated in overnight Russian missile attack

An overnight Russian missile strike on Kyiv has destroyed nearly half of the exhibits at the National Chornobyl Museum, according to officials. The attack comes as Russia threatens systematic and widespread attacks on Ukraine’s capital.

An overnight Russian missile strike on Kyiv has destroyed nearly half of the exhibits at the National Chornobyl Museum, according to officials. The attack comes as Russia threatens systematic and widespread attacks on Ukraine’s capital.

Published On 25 May 2026

Save