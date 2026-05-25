NewsFeed Kyiv’s Chornobyl Museum devastated in overnight Russian missile attack

An overnight Russian missile strike on Kyiv has destroyed nearly half of the exhibits at the National Chornobyl Museum, according to officials. The attack comes as Russia threatens systematic and widespread attacks on Ukraine’s capital.

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An overnight Russian missile strike on Kyiv has destroyed nearly half of the exhibits at the National Chornobyl Museum, according to officials. The attack comes as Russia threatens systematic and widespread attacks on Ukraine’s capital.