Ebola spreads in the DRC as authorities struggle to contain outbreak
Ebola spreads in the DRC as authorities struggle to contain outbreak
The Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is spreading as locally transmitted cases have been confirmed in neighbouring Uganda. The World Health Organization warns of a very high public health risk and health authorities have intensified screening at airports and border points, alongside awareness campaigns in major cities.
Published On 24 May 2026