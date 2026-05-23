Thousands rally in Taiwan to boost defence spending amid China tensions
Thousands rally in Taiwan to boost defence spending amid China tensions
Thousands rallied in Taipei in support of higher defence spending after a US military official said Washington is pausing a $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan to conserve munitions for its war on Iran. The protest comes as Taiwan faces growing military pressure from China, which considers the self-ruled island its own territory, with demonstrators urging stronger deterrence.
Published On 23 May 2026