Spanish police beat and detain Gaza flotilla activists at airport
Spanish police beat and detain Gaza flotilla activists at airport
Spanish police clashed with members of the Global Sumud Flotilla and supporters at Bilbao Airport after the activists returned from Israeli detention. The last of the Gaza-bound aid boats in the Flotilla were seized by Israeli forces earlier this week. Videos showed officers beating and dragging people, with four people reportedly detained on allegations of civil disobedience.
Published On 23 May 2026