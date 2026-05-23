Israeli forces arrest two children in occupied West Bank village
Israeli forces arrest two children in occupied West Bank village
Video shows Israeli soldiers forcing two siblings to sit on the ground with their hands behind their heads beside a military jeep, before blindfolding one of them and arresting both children during a raid on al-Mughayyir village in the occupied West Bank. The village has become a flashpoint for Israeli raids, deadly settler attacks and displacement.
Published On 23 May 2026