Former UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting announces bid to replace Starmer
Former UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting announces bid to replace Starmer
Former UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced he will run against Prime Minister Keir Starmer as Labour leader if an election is to take place. Streeting voiced strong support for rebuilding ties with Europe, saying the UK should pursue “a new special relationship” with the EU and potentially rejoin the bloc in the future.
Published On 18 May 2026