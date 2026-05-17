NewsFeed Sudanese army advances in Blue Nile state deepen displacement crisis

The Sudanese army has made advances in Blue Nile state, with renewed fighting forcing more families into overcrowded camps. Some of these camps were already sheltering people, and now severe water shortages and fears of flooding and disease hound all the residents, old and new. Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from al-Karama 5 camp in Blue Nile state.