NewsFeed DRC struggling to contain Ebola outbreak as cases spread

The Democratic Republic of Congo has faced repeated Ebola outbreaks, but insecurity in the eastern part of the country is making this most recent outbreak difficult to control. Neighbouring countries have already reported some cases, and the World Health Organization has said the outbreak’s real impact is yet to be seen. The Democratic Republic of Congo has faced repeated Ebola outbreaks, but insecurity in the eastern part of the country is making this most recent outbreak difficult to control. Neighbouring countries have already reported some cases, and the World Health Organization has said the outbreak’s real impact is yet to be seen. Al Jazeera’s Hamza Mohamed explains.