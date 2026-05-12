Report alleges Israel operated covert outpost in Iraq during war on Iran
Report alleges Israel operated covert outpost in Iraq during war on Iran
According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel operated a covert military base in the Iraqi desert that supported air operations against Iran during the US-Israeli war on Iran. Iraqi officials say security forces investigating suspicious helicopter activity in March came under aerial fire, killing one soldier, while Baghdad later protested what it called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdel-Wahed reports.
Published On 12 May 2026