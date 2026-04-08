‘Israel must be restrained for US-Iran ceasefire to hold’
‘Israel must be restrained for US-Iran ceasefire to hold’
Before Israel’s devastating attack on Beirut, former US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent had warned Israel could ‘sabotage’ the US-Iran ceasefire and spoil the chance of a lasting deal, urging Washington to ‘restrain’ Israeli actions. Hours after the ceasefire announcement, Israel launched one of its deadliest waves of airstrikes on Lebanon, killing at least 254 people.
Published On 8 Apr 2026