‘Israel must be restrained for US-Iran ceasefire to hold’

NewsFeed ‘Israel must be restrained for US-Iran ceasefire to hold’

Before Israel’s devastating attack on Beirut, former US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent had warned Israel could ‘sabotage’ the US-Iran ceasefire and spoil the chance of a lasting deal, urging Washington to ‘restrain’ Israeli actions. Hours after the ceasefire announcement, Israel launched one of its deadliest waves of airstrikes on Lebanon, killing at least 254 people.