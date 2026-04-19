Iran warns Hormuz will stay shut unless US lifts siege on its ports

NewsFeed Iran warns Hormuz will stay shut unless US lifts siege on its ports

Tehran is threatening to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut unless Washington lifts what it calls a ‘US siege’ on Iranian ports, halting most traffic through one of the world’s key oil chokepoints. Iranian gunboats and IRGC radio warnings have deterred commercial shipping, as overlapping ceasefires with Israel–Lebanon and the US edge towards expiry, raising fears of renewed escalation.