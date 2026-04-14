Anti-war protesters arrested in New York urging end to Israel weapon sales
Anti-war protesters arrested in New York urging end to Israel weapon sales
Police in New York have arrested around 100 anti-war protesters who were staging a sit-in outside the offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, demanding an end to US weapons sales to Israel. The demonstration comes as Senator Bernie Sanders pushes to block more than $600m worth of bombs bound for Israel’s military.
Published On 14 Apr 2026