Netanyahu says 'we strangled them... and have more to do’ in front of Middle East map

NewsFeed Netanyahu next to Middle East map: ‘We strangled them and have more to do’

Standing in front of a map of the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes how six countries ‘wanted to strangle us’ but instead ‘we strangled them… and we have more to do’. Ambassadors from Israel and Lebanon are set to hold talks in Washington DC on Tuesday, but they’ve issued conflicting statements on what will be discussed.