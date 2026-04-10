NewsFeed Gaza father searches for his children’s remains in the rubble for years

A father in the Al Bureij camp in Gaza survived an Israeli airstrike but four of his children died. He’s been trying for years to recover their bodies from the rubble, but he can’t do it alone. Six months into the ceasefire, Israel is still refusing to allow heavy equipment into Gaza, leaving an estimated 10,000 people missing under the rubble. Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reports.