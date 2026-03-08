Children wounded in the US-Israeli strikes receive treatment in Tehran

Children wounded in the US-Israeli strikes receive treatment at Mofid Children's Hospital in Tehran
Children wounded in US-Israeli strikes on Iran are being treated at a children’s hospital in Tehran, with some patients requiring intensive care. Iranian officials say children account for around 30% of those killed in the bombardment, which began as the United States and Israel launched joint military operations against Iran.
