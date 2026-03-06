Spanish politician slams those using ‘feminism’ as excuse for Iran war

“This is how the right defends the rights of Iranian women: by celebrating the murder of 160 girls.” Spanish politician Manuela Bergerot criticised what she called the hypocrisy of supporting US and Israeli attacks on Iran while invoking feminist rhetoric, highlighting the killing of dozens of girls after a school was targeted in Minab.