How has Pakistan positioned itself at the center of global crisis management?
How Pakistan positioned itself at the center of global crisis management
Pakistan has emerged as a global crisis mediator amid the US war on Iran. By maintaining ties with Washington, Tehran, and Gulf powers, it is acting as a bridge between rivals while balancing economic and security pressures. Analysts warn that escalation could limit Pakistan’s flexibility, particularly given its security pact with Saudi Arabia. Al Jazeera’s Nour Hegazy explains.
Published On 31 Mar 2026