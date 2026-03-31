How has Pakistan positioned itself at the center of global crisis management?

NewsFeed How Pakistan positioned itself at the center of global crisis management

Pakistan has emerged as a global crisis mediator amid the US war on Iran. By maintaining ties with Washington, Tehran, and Gulf powers, it is acting as a bridge between rivals while balancing economic and security pressures. Analysts warn that escalation could limit Pakistan’s flexibility, particularly given its security pact with Saudi Arabia. Al Jazeera’s Nour Hegazy explains.