Malaysia's prime minister says Iran talks should end war, not be tactical advantage

NewsFeed Malaysia’s prime minister says Iran talks should end war

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said any talks with Iran must aim to end the war, not serve as a “tactical advantage” or temporary pause. He reaffirmed Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty while urging restraint to avoid wider regional fallout. His comments come as the US warns Iran to accept defeat or face being “hit harder”.