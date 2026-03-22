‘We do it together, in confidence’: Netanyahu backs US strikes on Iran

NewsFeed ‘We do it together, in confidence’: Netanyahu backs US strikes on Iran

“Whatever we do, we do together, and as far as possible, in confidence.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to back US strikes on Iran’s power grid if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as he visited the site of an Iranian strike in Arad. He urged world leaders to join the war effort as US-Israeli attacks on Iran have killed more than 1,500 people and injured thousands.