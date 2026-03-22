NewsFeed Lebanese nurse refuses to leave her post at hospital despite loses

Lebanese nurse Narjis Bilal Salman remains at her post in the Bekaa Valley after losing her fiance in the 2024 Israel-Hezbollah war. She says her role is to keep helping others despite the loss. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says more than 1,000 people have been killed and 2,740 others injured since Israel renewed widespread attacks on the country earlier this month.