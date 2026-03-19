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Donald Trump
Could Trump ‘take over’ the Strait of Hormuz?
Who is Joe Kent?
Has Trump failed to sell the Iran war to the world?
Are US-Israeli attacks against Iran legal?
Why Washington can’t stop Trump on Iran
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Trump compares Iran strikes to Pearl Harbor as he meets Japan’s PM
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Trump compares Iran strikes to Pearl Harbor as he meets Japan’s PM
Published On 19 Mar 2026
19 Mar 2026
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