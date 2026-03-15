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ICC judge says US sanctions left her without bank cards and Google accounts

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ICC judge says US sanctions left her without bank cards and Google accounts

An International Criminal Court judge says sanctions imposed by the administration of Donald Trump are punishing her for carrying out her judicial duties, leaving her facing visa bans, financial restrictions and limited access to the internet. The measures came after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Published On 15 Mar 2026

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