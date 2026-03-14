UNESCO condemns strike on Minab girls' school: 'They attacked twice... How can you justify that?’

NewsFeed UNESCO condemns strike on Minab girls’ school: ‘They attacked twice… How

Hassan Fartousi, Secretary General of Iran’s National Commission for UNESCO, condemned a missile strike on a girls’ primary school in Minab that killed at least 170 people, saying the school was struck twice. Iran blamed the United States and Israel, while Washington said it was investigating reports and denied targeting civilians.