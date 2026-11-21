Jerusalem Daily: Gaza faces deadly strikes and health crisis
NewsFeed
Jerusalem Daily: Gaza faces deadly strikes and health crisis
Israeli strikes kill at least three Palestinians in Gaza, where displaced families face worsening conditions. An Israeli settler calls for settlements to be built in Gaza. And in the occupied West Bank, raids and attacks continue, while Netanyahu faces a political challenge over plans to form a new government. Al Jazeera’s Reem Takieddine has more.
Published On 21 Nov 2026