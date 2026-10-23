NewsFeed Jerusalem Daily: Israel to ‘lock down’ occupied West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a “full lockdown” of the occupied West Bank following a shooting in Hebron, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expands settlers’ access to firearms. Meanwhile, questions emerge over the UN’s role at Gaza’s Rafah crossing. Al Jazeera’s Marah Rayan brings us the latest from Palestine and Israel.