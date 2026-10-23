Jerusalem Daily: Netanyahu orders a ‘full lockdown’ of the occupied West Bank
NewsFeed
Jerusalem Daily: Israel to ‘lock down’ occupied West Bank
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a “full lockdown” of the occupied West Bank following a shooting in Hebron, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expands settlers’ access to firearms. Meanwhile, questions emerge over the UN’s role at Gaza’s Rafah crossing. Al Jazeera’s Marah Rayan brings us the latest from Palestine and Israel.
Published On 23 Oct 2026