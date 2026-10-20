PSG and Barcelona fans divided over politics in football amid Paris riots
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PSG and Barcelona fans divided over politics in football amid Paris riots
As PSG face Barcelona in a Champions League clash, fans weigh in on whether football should be a platform for political expression. The debate follows weeks of student protests that escalated into nationwide unrest, resulting in looting, arson, and over 2,500 arrests. Al Jazeera’s Virginia Pietromarchi reports from Paris.
Published On 20 Oct 2026