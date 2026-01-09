Kurdish leader urges dialogue to avoid ‘real disaster in Aleppo’
Kurdish political leader Ahmad Suleiman is urging dialogue between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic forces to avoid ‘real disaster in Aleppo’ that could spread across the country. The Syrian army says a curfew will go into effect for the SDF-stronghold Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood this evening, but a humanitarian corridor is open for civilians to flee the district until then.
Published On 9 Jan 2026